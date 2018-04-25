Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship bikes, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 not only in India, but also in the global markets. The twin models are currently being showcased in the UK and Australia. And, the models on display are in the new color combinations.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been spotted in a white and red colored dual-tone fuel tank while the side panels come in black. The black finish for the spokes adds a sporty touch. The Continental GT, on the other hand, spotted with grey and black color theme with a tinge of yellow. The café racer version also gets the black touch to the spoke wheels.

When Royal Enfield debuted the Interceptor 650 at the EICMA show last year, the color options were Orange crush, Ravishing Red, Silver Spectre and Chrome. The Continental GT's color options were Ice Queen, Sea Nymph, Black Magic, and Chrome. The liveries for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 might be hinting at the many customization options that Royal Enfield is planning to offer in its latest bikes.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. Royal Enfield dealerships will soon start accepting bookings for both models.

The new flagship twin models of Royal Enfield are powered by an all-new four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. It is the most advanced engine from the company and first twin cylinder motor after about 25 years in the company's history. It develops 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Interceptor 650 has a timeless classic design. It is a mile-munching highway cruiser and hence, the motorcycle has a relaxed and upright riding position. The rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels as well as twin upswept exhausts, all celebrating the essence of original Interceptor that was on sale in the 1970s. The Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer and it is identical to the existing single-cylinder Continental GT 535.

Image source: Rushlane