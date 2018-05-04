The ride will happen between 5 and 22 July 2018

50 participants on the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 women participants

Registrations open in the Royal Enfield website

Chennai-based niche bikemaker Royal Enfield needs no introduction when it comes to group rides. It is one of the first brands that popularised organized riding in India. Its flagship ride is called Himalayan Odyssey and the company has just announced the dates for the new chapter.

The 15th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will start from July 5 and it will culminate on July 22, 2018. The 18-day mega ride will see participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain, covering a distance of close to 2, 200 kilometers.

The ride will be flagged off from India Gate, Delhi and it will traverse towards Khardung-La - the highest motorable road in the world at 17, 500 feet above sea level. The registrations for the ride is already open in the Royal Enfield website. Registration for the Himalayan Odyssey - Women 2018 ride is also open.

Royal Enfield will embark on this journey with 50 participants on the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 women participants on the Himalayan Odyssey Women edition. Both the rides will be flagged off from Delhi together and will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Through the ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. Both the regions are expected to throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain.

More about the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey

The Himalayan Odyssey is considered as the ultimate ride of Royal Enfield's and it goes in line with the philosophy of 'Keep Riding Pure' and the 'motorcycling way of life,' the theme Royal Enfield stands for. The ride to the Himalayas is considered to be one of the most aspirational motorcycle journeys in the world. Royal Enfield claims the 15th edition of Himalayan Odyssey pays tribute to its six-decade-old legacy of riding in the lap of the Himalayas, which it considers to be its spiritual home.