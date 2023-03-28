The Kolkata Customs officials recovered a Royal Bengal tiger skin with original teeth and nails besides a pair of black buck antlers from a bag in West Bengal's village Bhatgachhi.

A man was trying to smuggle the items into India from Bangladesh but on seeing the officials, he left the bag and fled.

According to a senior customs official, based on information, Kolkata Customs Preventive Zone had laid a trap near village Bhatgachhi on March 27.

They noticed the suspect who was coming from the border side with a bulky bag. All the team members were alerted to catch him.

"On seeing officers approaching, the person left the bag and ran towards the border and vanished into thin air," said the official.

The official said that a thorough search of the area was conducted but the person managed to escape.

"We opened the bag which he left and were shocked to see Royal Bengal Tiger Skin with original teeth and nails and a pair of black buck antlers in it," said the official.

A case under wild life protection act has been lodged in this respect and further probe in the matter is on.

(With inputs from IANS)