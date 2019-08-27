A local hooligan and his realtor friend were hacked to death by an armed gang in Bengaluru due to an old rivalry on Sunday night. The incident took place near Puttenahalli Junction of JP Nagar in South Bengaluru.

A 27-year-old rowdy sheeter Manjunatha alias Tamma Manja and his friend Varun Reddy, 24, were riding a scooter when a group of six to seven miscreants started following them in a Hyundai i20 car and rammed them near an Axis Bank ATM. The assailants then got out of the car and attacked them.

According to the police, one of the assailants took a knife and stabbed Reddy to death, while Manjunatha got up and started running. The assailants chased and caught him near Nandhini hotel and slashed head and body with a machete.

The assailants then abandoned the car, which reportedly belongs to a businessman named Virabhadraiah, and fled the spot. Manjunath's relatives were considered to be his rivals and the police suspect them to be behind the murder. He was a resident of Kanakapura and a rowdy-sheeter at Kumaraswamy Layout and Thalaghattapura police station limits.

A resident of BTM Layout, Reddy was a realtor who was helping his father's construction and real-estate businesses. "A preliminary investigation revealed that the car belonged to a businessman named Virabhadraiah who had sold it to one Madhusoodan," reported Deccan Herald.

The police were unable to retrieve the surveillance footage as the CCTV in the area have been defunct from several days. However, a case of murder has been registered at JP Nagar police station.