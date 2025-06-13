The ongoing controversy over making knowledge of Urdu mandatory for Naib Tehsildar recruitment has deepened the regional divide, as the ruling National Conference and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have come out in support of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)'s decision.

Meanwhile, the BJP and other Jammu-based parties have opposed the JKSSB's move, arguing that it discriminates against aspirants from the Jammu region.

NC backs Urdu as historically integral to J&K's governance

Chief spokesperson of the National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said the party rejects any attempt to politicize or communalize the status of Urdu for short-term political gains.

"We believe that the place of Urdu in our revenue, judicial, and administrative systems is rooted in history, not in any political or sectarian agenda," he said.

"Urdu became the official administrative language of J&K over 130 years ago during the Maharaja's reign, evolving naturally as a unifying and functional language across all regions and communities. It has since formed the backbone of our governance, from revenue records and land settlements to court judgments and legal correspondence. It continues to serve as the working language for a vast volume of existing official documents," he added.

"For decades, officers, patwaris, lawyers, and judges have been trained in Urdu, ensuring seamless continuity in administration. The system, the records, and the legal processes were all built around it," Sadiq stated, warning that undermining Urdu's role would be historically dishonest and could cause administrative and legal complications, leading to serious disruption in governance.

"Beyond administration, Urdu also remains a vital part of Jammu and Kashmir's shared cultural and literary identity. It belongs to everyone—cutting across religion, region, and ideology," he said, reaffirming NC's commitment to protect the region's historical institutions and cultural heritage.

PDP's Parra: Urdu is J&K's shared identity, not a regional issue

PDP MLA and senior leader Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra also supported Urdu in the recruitment process, warning against viewing the language through a regional lens.

"BJP's LoP demands removing Urdu from Naib Tehsildar exams—a move that risks erasing J&K's rich archive and cultural legacy. Urdu is more than a language; it's a key part of the region's heritage. Undermining it divides communities and rewrites memory," Parra wrote on social media while sharing pictures of BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Seeing Urdu through a regional prism is a grave mistake. Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over 130 years—not imposed, but adopted by consensus as a unifying and practical choice. It's part of our shared identity that transcends region or religion," he added.

BJP: Mandatory Urdu violates fairness and regional equality

The BJP, however, strongly opposed making working knowledge of Urdu mandatory for Naib Tehsildar recruitment. On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, along with BJP J&K president Sat Sharma, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to seek his intervention.

The BJP leaders urged that Urdu not be made a mandatory qualification, citing that J&K has five official languages. They argued that enforcing one language over others violates constitutional principles of equal opportunity and administrative impartiality, especially disadvantaging aspirants from the Jammu division.

They also urged the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that government documents and procedures are translated into all five official languages of the Union Territory.

Aspirants from the Jammu region said the requirement was discriminatory and requested that it be reconsidered.

BJYM stages protest against 'Urdu imposition'

A row erupted following the JKSSB's advertisement for 75 Naib Tehsildar posts in the Revenue Department, which included a mandatory Urdu language requirement. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, organized a silent protest from the main gate of Jammu University to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk.

BJYM workers and job aspirants from across Jammu participated in the protest, raising slogans and carrying placards demanding fair and equal access to public employment. They called the Urdu requirement regionally biased and discriminatory.

BJYM state president Arun Prabhat, addressing the gathering, criticized the Omar Abdullah-led government for adopting a policy that, he said, sidelines Jammu youth.

"This imposition of Urdu is a deliberate attempt to exclude deserving candidates from Jammu. Such regional discrimination will not be tolerated. We demand an immediate rollback," he asserted.