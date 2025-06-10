In a bid to restore the shattered confidence of tourists and local tour operators, senior BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, played cricket with locals on Tuesday at the picturesque Pahalgam resort, which has witnessed a drastic decline in tourist activity following the horrific terror attack on April 22.

"Cricket at Pahalgam. Today, early in the morning, I played cricket with local youth," posted Raina—former J&K BJP president and ex-MLA from the Nowshera Assembly segment—on X.

In the video clip, the BJP leader is seen bowling and batting with local youth in South Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Earlier, while addressing the locals, Raina said, "The people of Kashmir have made supreme sacrifices for the nation. India salutes the brave people of Kashmir." He added that 140 crore Indians stand firmly with the people of the Valley.

Ravinder Raina has been touring different parts of Kashmir Valley to interact with the people after the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Sunday, Ravinder Raina met National Conference tribal leaders Mian Altaf Larvi and his son Mian Mehar Ali as he visited Baba Nagri on the annual Urs of Nizam-ud-din Kiyanvi in central Kashmir's Kangan.

Raina visited the shrine of the Sufi saint and met the shrine's caretaker, Mian Altaf Larvi, who is a senior NC leader and member of parliament from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, at his residence.

'Rally for Valley'

In the wake of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 unarmed civilians, all but one of them tourists—the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Rally for Valley' to counter growing fears and revive Kashmir's tourism sector.

The April 22 attack delivered a severe blow to the region's booming tourism industry. Hotels, restaurants, and shikara stands have remained largely deserted since, leaving thousands of tourism-dependent livelihoods in crisis.

To reverse the decline, over 2,500 TAAI members will hold rallies and roadshows across India, spreading the message that "Kashmir is safe."

TAAI President Sunil Kumar, who is currently in Kashmir with 75 members and their families for a three-day visit, said:

"There is fear among people post-Pahalgam. We are here to address that fear and show confidence by being present in the Valley ourselves."

Kumar urged the Union Home Ministry and the J&K administration to ensure the safety of visitors, stressing that restoring confidence was key to reviving tourism.

The TAAI campaign follows several other initiatives. Recently, local tourism stakeholders conducted a symbolic roadshow from Dal Lake to Pahalgam, while hoteliers and tour operators from other states joined a familiarization (FAM) tour to showcase the real situation on the ground.

In a symbolic gesture, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration held Cabinet meetings in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, signaling political stability and reinforcing the Valley's readiness to welcome tourists.

Meanwhile, the Indian Tourist Transport Association (ITTA) has announced that 1,000 of its members will visit Kashmir on a three-day tour.