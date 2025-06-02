Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Hiranagar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after receiving input about the presence of three suspicious persons recently. The news of the sighting of these suspects by the locals has put the security agencies in the area on high alert, as this belt is infamous for repeated infiltration and terror attacks.

Reports said that security forces launched a massive search operation in the Saladhi area of Hiranagar on Monday following reports of suspicious movement near the forest belt.

The operation was initiated after a local reported spotting three unidentified individuals in the vicinity. Acting swiftly on the input, security forces comprising local police and paramilitary personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the suspects.

Officials said vigilance has been heightened not only in the forested areas but also along the adjoining highway to prevent any potential movement or infiltration. The operation was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The presence of suspicious individuals in the area has triggered concerns among locals, and security forces have urged residents to remain alert and report any unusual activity.

Terrorists spotted in this belt earlier

The area has witnessed suspicious activities and terrorist incidents in the past as well, due to which this search operation is being given special importance.

In March this year, too, some terrorists were reported to have been seen in the area. At that time the terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of the security forces. Thereafter, these terrorists ambushed a police team in a well-planned attack, in which four brave policemen lost their lives. The incident not only jolted the local administration and security forces but also highlighted the need for taking more stringent measures against terrorism in the area.

Since this tragic incident, security arrangements have been further strengthened in Hiranagar and the surrounding areas. Locals are also being encouraged to keep an eye on suspicious activities and report them immediately. In this backdrop, the recent news of the sighting of three suspects prompted the security forces to take immediate action.

Launched on the basis of information from locals, this search operation is being carried out on a large scale and with utmost caution. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other security agencies are involved in this operation. Under the operation, intensive searches are being carried out in rural and urban areas, forests, and sensitive places of Hiranagar. Drones and other modern technologies are also being used to trace the suspects.

Security forces have set up several checkpoints in the area, and vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Apart from this, interrogation and intelligence gathering from the locals has also been intensified. The main objective of this operation is to nab the suspects and prevent any possible terrorist activity.

Hiranagar is close to the International Border

Hiranagar sub-division, an important part of Kathua district, is considered strategically sensitive due to its geographical location. The area is close to the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, due to which it has been a frequent target for terrorist activities. Frequent suspicious activities have also raised concerns among the local people.

During this search operation, the security forces have described the cooperation of the local community as important. The administration has appealed to the citizens to immediately inform the security agencies about any unusual activity or suspicious person. Helpline numbers have also been issued for this so that people can easily contact.