Recognizing her valour and bravery in the Operation Sindoor, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, awarded Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari with the Commendation Disc.

She was awarded this award for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency while countering the enemy's evil designs on the Jammu frontier.

Neha Bhandari played a key role in silencing Pakistani posts while leading her company in this operation.

Neha Bhandari, a third-generation army officer from Uttarakhand, led a border post in the Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which was located just 150 meters from the Pakistani post on the international border.

During Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Neha, along with her company, neutralised three enemy posts. "I targeted three posts in my area. We silenced them using every weapon," she said.

Led by Neha, a team of seven women BSF jawans retaliated to Pakistani firing for three days in the Akhnoor sector. They were given the option to retreat, but decided to fight back.

During this period, the BSF destroyed 76 Pakistani border posts, 42 forward defence positions, and three terror launch pads.

"I am proud to have taken charge of the post on the international border with my contingent. It is about 150 metres from the Pakistani post. It was an honour for me to lead the post during Operation Sindoor," Neha told a news agency.

Neha Bhandari not only forced the enemy to retreat with her valour, but also became the first female BSF officer to play such a role in a combat situation. Her achievement has underlined the growing role of women in the Indian security forces.

General Upendra Dwivedi praised the cooperation between the BSF and the Indian Army while reviewing operational preparedness in the Pargalwal sector.

He called Neha's valour and operational skills an inspiration for the country. The felicitation ceremony took place amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, where Operation Sindoor played a key role in destroying terror infrastructure and preventing future attacks.

Neha Bhandari's valour not only strengthened the legacy of the BSF's "first line of defence" but also showed that Indian women soldiers are ready to face any challenge. Her story is a powerful example of Nari Shakti, playing a leading role in protecting the country's borders.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi felicitated Constable Harvinder Singh of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for his exceptional diligence in preparation for Operation Sindoor.

Female BSF troops exhibit exemplary courage on the forward post

Apart from Neha, six women constables held gun positions at a forward border post during Operation Sindoor, with their "josh" rising with every bullet they fired at the enemy positions across the International Border in the Samba, R S Pura, and Akhnoor sectors.

On Wednesday, Inspector General of BSF Shashank Anand also highlighted the exemplary courage shown by BSF women personnel, including Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, who have been manning forward posts.

He said that "BSF women personnel fought at forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna and others fought at forward posts against Pakistan during this operation.