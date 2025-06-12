A day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 24 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, Deputy Chief Minister of the Union Territory, Surinder Choudhary, on Thursday said that the duly elected popular government is not being allowed to function independently.

Choudhary stated that bureaucrats are not listening to elected representatives because the role of the popular government is being ignored in the transfer and adjustment of officers responsible for running the administration.

"As elected representatives, we are answerable and accountable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have given us the mandate to form a government," the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding, "With the hope of getting their problems resolved, the people of Jammu and Kashmir voted in favour of the National Conference."

He warned that certain forces are attempting to undermine the people's mandate by sidelining elected representatives. "Those who are trying to crush the mandate of the people are also trying to bulldoze democratic institutions in J&K," he said.

Choudhary emphasized that the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir is one elected by the people, not appointed or nominated. He asserted that elected governments must have the freedom to make decisions in the interest of the people, and no one should be allowed to obstruct that process.

"If anyone thinks they can prevent elected representatives from performing their duties through transfers or interference, they are not just harming a political party — they are harming Indian democracy," he said.

He further added that democracy in India came at the cost of immense sacrifices and should not be disrespected. "If we replicate what the British used to do, then what is the difference between their rule and ours?" he asked.

Speaking about the government's future approach, Choudhary said they would continue to visit offices and interact with the public regularly. He also asserted that if they are prevented from working for the people, they will not remain silent. "If needed, we will take to the streets and fight for the people's rights. We were not elected to sit quietly," he said.

Choudhary also praised Omar Abdullah, noting that his calm and mature leadership style is an asset to Jammu and Kashmir. "Leaders like him are rare. We may get angry sometimes, but he always remains composed. His experience should be utilized in the interest of the people," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited several government offices in Srinagar, including the office of the Labour Commissioner and the Central Provident Fund Organisation (CPFO), to review public service delivery and engage directly with citizens and staff.

He said that he came without any prior notice to assess how the system functions at the ground level and to interact with people who often face difficulties in getting their official work done. He noted that both the Labour Department and the CPFO office receive hundreds of visitors daily, many of whom travel long distances, wait for hours, and still return without a proper resolution to their issues.