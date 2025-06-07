Facing pressure from his political rivals in Kashmir for not raising the demand for the restoration of statehood, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today humorously brought up the issue before Prime Minister Narendra Modi by pointing out his own "demotion."

Addressing a rally after the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, Omar Abdullah drew the Prime Minister's attention to what he described as his demotion.

Omar Abdullah was sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, during the inauguration ceremony of various development projects, including the Chenab Bridge and the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express.

"I have been fortunate to be associated with the Prime Minister in all railway projects in J&K—first, when the Anantnag Railway Station was inaugurated, and second, during the inauguration of the Banihal Railway Tunnel," Abdullah recalled.

Referring to the function held in Katra in 2014, when the Prime Minister inaugurated the Udhampur-Katra rail link during his first tenure, Omar Abdullah said, "The same four people were present here in 2014 when the Katra Railway Station was inaugurated. While the then Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Manoj Sinha, got promoted to the post of J&K Lieutenant Governor, I got demoted from Chief Minister of a state to Chief Minister of a Union Territory."

Omar, however, exuded confidence and added, "Things will return to normal sooner than expected, and J&K will regain its statehood under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Omar also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for declaring the Jammu–Baramulla rail project as one of national importance. "This project was initiated in 1983–84. I jokingly told the media the other day that when this project began, I was in eighth grade. Today, I'm 55, my children are college graduates, and finally, this project is complete," he said.

Train Connectivity Will Transform Tourism, Boost Trade, and Improve Mobility

Omar Abdullah hailed the rail link between Kashmir and the rest of the country as a "historic accomplishment," stating that it would boost tourism, improve trade, and ease the daily lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The benefits to Jammu & Kashmir will be substantial. Tourism will receive a major boost, and the everyday lives of our residents will improve," the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted the difficulties people face during inclement weather, especially when highway closures lead to exorbitant airfares.

"With this railway line operational, that hardship will be alleviated to a large extent by offering affordable and reliable transportation," he noted.

Speaking about the economic benefits, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of better market access for the region's horticultural produce.

"Our apples, cherries, and other fruits will now find quicker and easier access to markets across the country—and even globally. This will provide a significant economic benefit to our growers and traders," he said.

He also recalled that the dream of connecting Kashmir via railway dates back to colonial times.

"Even during British rule, plans were envisioned—such as the proposed Uri and Jhelum railway lines—but they remained unfulfilled. What the British could not achieve, you have made a reality. You have connected Kashmir with the rest of India and, through it, to the wider world. This is a historic accomplishment," he said.

Paying tribute again to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he credited him as the first to recognize the importance of the Kashmir rail network.

"This progress owes much to the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who declared this railway line a project of national importance. Since then, the project has seen consistent progress and budgetary prioritization," he said.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to development, the Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to fulfill the vision of a prosperous and connected region.