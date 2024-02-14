Rohit Shetty is back with yet another sequel from his cop universe. Singham Again is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. The maverick action director has unveiled the film's star cast featuring Deepika Padukone as the first female cop, Ranveer Singh. Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn

Arjun Kapoor dipped in blood, fights with Ranveer Singh as 'Shaitaan' in Singham Again

On Wednesday, the director of the Singham series Rohit Shetty introduced Arjun Kapoor as the villain 'The Shaitaan' in his Cop Universe.

Taking to Instagram Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Rohit shared Arjun's fierce look dipped in blood as a gruesome villain.

In the poster, Arjun plays the antagonist who is a menace to the cop universe. Dressed in black attire, Arjun is set to create havoc.

In another picture, Arjun and Ranveer Singh's faceoff sets the tone right for the major good vs evil fight.

The makers introduced Arjun's character as a 'Shaitaan.' Arjun captioned his first looks poster as, "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai...Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai!" ( If someone commits a mistake, he gets penalised for his deeds. But now he has risen as evil).

Fans root for Arjun Kapoor

Netizens were quick to share their opinion on Arjun joining the cast of cop universe

A user wrote, "It will be interesting to watch Arjun Kapoor against all the cops.."

Another wrote, "It would be great to see Malaika's cameo in the film.."

The third one mentioned, "Dawg, I've always doubted your acting. Prove me and everyone else wrong with this one! I'm rooting for you.."

Character briefs of Singham Again

Deepika Padukone as cop Shakti Shetty, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, Arjun Kapoor as the evil antagonist.

The film promises a grand spectacle, reuniting Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh as Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba.

Shot in Hyderabad, Singham Again is slated for release on Independence Day 2024.