February is the month of love, and during the ongoing Valentine's Week, couples are celebrating the month of love with romantic gifts, and surprises, making their loved one's day special by spending time with their spouses, and partners.

While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, there are seven days dedicated to the celebration of love before Valentine's Day. It started on February 7. These seven days are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

As it is Kiss Day today, it is the most important. Bollywood celebs have never shied away from professing their love on social media and have shared pictures of them locking lips on Instagram.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about their Kiss of Love

Bipasha and Karan

Bipasha and Karan often share romantic posts on social media. Here are times when Bipasha and Karan showcased their monkey love with a sweet kiss.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir sent the internet into a meltdown when they kissed in front of the paparazzi, right after they posed after their wedding. Alia dropped loved-up pictures from her wedding album that show the couple locking lips passionately.

Power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, often take to social media and post mushy pictures of their time.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika were seen passionately kissing each other.

Priyanka and Nick

'Nickyanka' never fails to wow their fans with their PDA. They often compliment each other during events and concerts. Priyanka and Nick's Instagram feed is filled with Pyaar. The OG jiju Nick is romantic at heart, and there are numerous times when Priyanka and Nick have locked lips in public and on social media.

Ankita and Vicky

Ankita and Vicky Jain grabbed headlines in Bigg Boss 17 for their constant fights, but before entering the house, the couple never shied away from professing their love and often indukged in PDA. Several videos of them kissing and cuddling have made their way to their Instagram handle.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra passionately kissed at mandap of Mohabbat

Kiara Advani's bridal entry was under unique phoolon ki chadar, while the bride danced her way to the aisle, where Sidharth was waiting for her beautiful bride, Kiara. Immediately after the garland ceremony, the bride and groom held hands and smooched. The wedding video is the purest form of love. On Sidharth's birthday, the couple posed together and also locked lips.