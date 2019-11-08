After Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, Godzilla and 2012 movies direct Roland Emmerich has also taken a dig at Marvel movies. Roland Emmerich, who is currently busy with his new war movie Midway, seems to be agreeing with Martin Scorsese's controversial take on the Marvel movies. Ahead of the release of Midway, Roland recently had a detailed conversation with ScreenRant where he gave his own take on Scorsese's comment on Marvel movies.

As per Roland Emmerich, when it comes to cinema, Martin Scorsese sees it from a very purist standpoint. He also added that he is not a fan of a comic book hero movie but at the same time, he accepts them for what they are.

"What he'd probably meant is that there may be too many of them. It's like taking over our business, and it's really hard for other movies to be even heard."

Martin Scorsese on Marvel movies:

Martin Scorsese started a debate after he gave his opinion for Marvel movies. The Irishman movie director went on to say MCU movies and comic book movies in general qualified as cinema. That being said, Goodfellas movie director has now praised Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie and it looks like Joker movie should be considered as cinema.

Earlier in September, Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese talked about Marvel movies in general and stated that he did not believe that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies should be considered as cinema. He was later supported by Godfather movie director Francis Ford Coppola, who was misquoted as saying that the entire superhero movie genre was despicable.

After several weeks of ups and down, Martin Scorsese finally clarified his initial remarks and stated that comic book movie cinema is a different form of art form. At the same time, Martin Scorsese made it clear that there was a time when he invested a subsequent amount of time with the idea of directing the Joker movie.

It means that Martin was interested in a movie that covered all the necessities of a cinema. As we reported earlier, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie showed the aftermath of avoiding mental illness at the same time, it showed how class war is affecting everyone.

Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich, who is famous for making some popcorn movies, is coming with a war film based on the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Midway. The movie will feature Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, and Woody Harrelson in the lead role. Midway is slated to release on November 8, 2019, in the United States.