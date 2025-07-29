Rohman Shawl has penned a sweet note for Sushmita Sen on their seventh "anniversary." With the emotional post, Rohman has clearly stated that they once "loved" and are "not lovers" anymore. But he also revealed that their love might have faded, but their friendship remained. He also shared a picture with Sushmita along with a lengthy note.

Rohman's post

"7 years today. Some stories outgrow their titles but never their meaning!! I taught you chess; you now beat me without mercy. You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end (emotionally and literally), and how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts," Shawl wrote.

"We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels," he added.

"Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer!!! You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!! Grateful for the love we had & the quiet friendship that stayed @sushmitasen47," Rohman concluded.

Fans comment

Rohman and Sushmita's fans quickly flooded the comment section.

"May this friendship stay forever and may the love happen again," a social media user wrote.

"The best thing I read today!" another social media user commented.

"Love in it's purest form, beyond comprehension," read a comment.

"Heartfelt words. In a world of constant change, such constants are rare," another comment read.

"Respect to you and @sushmitasen47 ! In this world where people can't stop blaming and defaming ex-partner you have shown a new positive outlook and perspective! God Bless," read one more of the comments.