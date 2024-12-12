'Someone who believes in growing together': Rohman Shawl opens up on ideal partner qualities ;addresses dating rumours with Sushmita Sen [Exclusive]

Rohman Shawl is well known Indian model and aspiring actor who gained public attention primarily for his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Originally from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohman moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. He has walked the ramp for several leading designers.

Rohman and Sushmita began dating in 2018, and their relationship was widely admired for its openness and warmth. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their bond on social media, including time spent with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah. Despite their reported breakup in 2021, the two have continued to maintain a friendly relationship.

Being an avid social media user, Rohman Shawl often takes to Instagram and shares his current photoshoots, brand endorsements and more.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, the model turned actor Rohman Shawl spoke about how he prepped up for the film Amaran, working with Sai Pallavi and why he didn't take up any role for two years, public scrutiny he has to face regarding his relationship with Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: There have been positive reviews for Amaran. how has your experience been shooting for the film?

Shooting Amaran was a cathartic experience for me. I had so many build up emotions that I could let go of while performing the scenes !! There were so many instances that happened during the shoot that made me feel so grateful. Now that it has been released, it is giving me much more. The validation that an actor seeks from the audience is coming my way & this is the first time I am being lauded for my work on a large scale! I have a new identity now, they call me "Asif Wani".

IBT: How was it working with Sai Pallavi?

I didn't have any scenes with her but I adore her as a performer!! She is the soul of the film.

IBT: Kamal Hasan saw the movie and praised you. What did he tell you?

My Director Mr. Rajkumar told me that Kamal sir liked my performance! I haven't been able to meet him yet but it will be great to do that & hear it personally from him.

IBT: Do you watch South films?

I have grown up watching films from the south !! They have a unique approach to filmmaking & I have been lucky enough to be a part of a film that is being called the pathbreaking film for the Tamil film Industry.

IBT: How has your journey in Bollywood been so far?

Touchwood it has been good !! I stayed away from it for a while but now i want to dwell deep into it and work as much as possible!! Amaran has opened many doors for me as an actor & i am thankful to the people that have loved my work in it as i feel the word of mouth for my work in Amaran has done wonders for me.

IBT: Why didn't you take up any role for two years?

I had a particular look that I carried for the film as per the director, but the film got delayed & I was stuck with the look. Everything else that was being offered at that time needed me to be in short hair, so i kept saying no because I believed in the film & knew it would do wonders for me !! Touchwood the call that I took paid off well & I am grateful to god that people have loved my work in Amaran on a large scale.

IBT: How do you deal with public scrutiny and rumours of you and Sushmita Sen dating?

I don't deal with it, it's not my place to. People can say what they want, it doesn't change my truth.

IBT: What are the qualities you look for in your partner?

I think with time, a lot of things have changed, right now I just want someone who believes in growing together.

IBT: What next for you?