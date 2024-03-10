Sushmita Sen's recently released show Aarya season 3 was lauded by fans and critics. The Former Miss Universe despite her health battles, performed high-octane action stunts. Apart from her work and health, Sushmita has been grabbing headlines for her relationship. In the last few months, Sushmita has been spotted with former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. It all started during the promotions of Aarya 3 when the dup headed out for a dinner date.

Since then, fans have been curious to know whether the couple has gotten back together. Neither of them has confirmed or denied that they are back as a couple.

Sushmita Sen's ex-BF Rohman Shawl gets 'protective' during dinner date

On Saturday night, Sushmita and Rohman were seen getting out of the car together. Several videos have emerged online, which show the duo heading for a cosy dinner date.

In one of the clips, Rohman was seen being protective towards Sushmita and like a true gentleman, he held her hand and back as she stepped down from the car.

Upon seeing the video netizens are confirmed that the duo are back together.

Take a look at what netizens have to say about their unison.

A user mentioned, "Are they dating again?"

Another mentioned, "They look adorable.."

The third one averred, "Didn't they break up?"

Sushmita had wished Rohman Shawl on his birthday. She posted a picture with Rohman Shawl. In the picture, the two can be seen dressed in their winter best. She wrote a simple caption alongside the post. It read, "Happy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always! Abundance of love and Duas."

Take a look at the post here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains."

A year ago, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi had shared cosy pictures with Sushmita and hinted at their marriage. But soon, Sushmita cleared the air that they were not dating.