Days after the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the city with Akash Ambani, who is Anant Ambani's elder brother. On Friday evening, the power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were clicked with Akash Ambani and Shokla Ambani.

Paps caught them chatting and sharing laughs.

Netizens flocked to social media and were of the view that they were planning for the wedding of Anant and Radhika.

A user mentioned, "Love their friendship with Ranbir Alia.."

Another user, "Are they planning for Anant and Radhika's wedding now.."

Meanwhile, during Anant's pre-wedding festivities', Alia and Ranbir exuded elegance as danced during sangeet night and were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire. Alia dropped stunning pictures of her with Ranbir smiling candidly and holding her in his arms.

It was indeed a visual delight for fans to see Ranbir and Alia posing romantically. There was one more picture of Ranbir and Alia wherein the duo was seen dancing and holding hands. In social media terms, Ranbir in most of his films walked solo, but then at Ambani's wedding Ranbir and Alia.

Alia during the Gucci event said, "My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am travelling he's home, if he's travelling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times."

Alia and Ranbir share Raha's responsibilities

Alia mentioned, "To be honest with you, the balance is never going to be easy. Women and men in our country have worked for years and have brought up kids, and kids have grown up and have become their own person. But, as a parent, as a mother, you are just always you are always worried and nervous whether you are making the right decision or not. I think the day I became a mother I opened up my life to worrying non-stop, so I am always worrying and I am just comfortable with worrying. All I can say is that I do my best and leave everything to the rest."

On Women's Day, Alia took to Instagram today and shared an image of her hand holding a stitched red heart. A warm note written by her said, "My little woman (Raha) made this for me... & I share this with all of you.."

Further, wishing everyone a Women's Day, she wrote, "Happy Women's Day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

Work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.

She will be next seen in Jigra, helmed by critically acclaimed director Vasan Bala. Also starring Vedang Raina, the film is jointly produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

Alia Bhatt is also ready to work alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Love & War. On top of that, she'll be soon seen as a spy in YRF Spy Universe's upcoming untitled film.