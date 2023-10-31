Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again is getting bigger and better. The cop universe has a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Deepika Padukone will appear as lady cop Shakti Shetty while Kareena Kapoor will reprise her role as Avni.

Though the team has kept the plot under wraps, there are rumours that the plot is loosely based on Ramayan. Following this, there has been a guessing war on social media on who's playing who from the mythological drama. From the first look poster of Ranveer aka Simmba, netizens are convinced that he will play Hanuman. The fierce poster has Ranveer returning as Simmba and in the backdrop, there is an image of lord Hanuman. Ajay and Kareena are likely to appear as Ram and Sita. "So by that logic, Ram Sita should be Ajay Kareena Is Deepika playing Surphnakha?? Considering her posters(kidding)," a user opined. " Ab kya Raavan apni sena lekar Scorpio me aayega. Om Raut hum Sharminda hain," another user posted.

"Makes sense why there are so many characters in part 3. This might make the film tolerable to watch," another user added. Some even started guessing the entire star cast's role, "Honestly it's interesting! What is Akshay Kumar playing: Jambavan or Sugreev, Tiger is playing Lakshman, Arjun then maybe playing Meghnad or Kumbhkaran type character with Jackie as Raavan."

However, not many are happy with the news. Some fans even called the idea 'stupid.' "This is a stupid idea. Are filmmakers so lazy that suddenly everyone wants to make films about Ramayan and earn a lot of crores instead of making other films?" a user questioned.