Despite the Cricket World Cup peaking at its best, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail directed by Vinu Vinod Chopra has managed to grab the eyeballs. The film was released alongside Kangana Ranaut's Tejas. Made with a budget of 30 crores, the first-day collection stood at Rs. 1.10 crores. However, with worth of mouth appreciation, the film started picking up with a bigger Saturday number at 2.50 crores. The weekend collection now stands at 6 crores while the team is now aiming at first-week collections of over 12 crores.

CONTENT IS KING, AUDIENCES ARE KING MAKERS… #12thFail flies on Day 3, packs a HEALTHY SCORE in Weekend 1, the glowing word of mouth has come into play… The pre-#Diwali phase + #INDvsENG #CWC2023 haven’t impacted its biz… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr… pic.twitter.com/fwH7AuXcSp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2023

12th Fail is based on the novel of the same name by Anurag Pathak, the story revolves around the inspiring journey of an IPS officer who fails in his class 12 exams, does odd jobs for financial support, sleeps three hours, and appears over four times to finally clear the UPSC exams.

Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid.

Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing.

On the other hand, Kangana's much-hyped airforce story Tejas is falling flat at the box office. The film had a slow start with 1.25 crore on day 1 and earned another 1.30 crore on day 2. According to Sacnilk, the action-drama added another 1.25 crores to its total on its third day--taking its weekend total to 3.80 crores. Following the poor response, the actor urged her fans to watch the film in theatres. She wrote, "Even before COVID theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won't be able to survive."

The film tells the story of an IAF pilot who puts her life at stake while accomplishing dangerous missions.