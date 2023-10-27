It's the end of October and streaming platforms are churning out content at lightning speed. Some of the biggest releases this week include the much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kangana's Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, the thriller drama Aspirants 2 and others. Let's take a detailed look at the Indian content in the OTT world.
Koffee with Karan: Season 8
When: October 26
Where: Disney Plus Hotstar
Language: English
Cast: Karan Johar
Plot: Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the special guests at the opening episode of the chat show. The couple made many revelations on the show; dating life, the dreamy proposal, Ranveer's meeting with Deepika's parents, fight depression and they even shared their wedding video for the first time.
Chandramukhi 2
When: October 26
Where: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Menon
Plot: While honouring their ancestors, a family awakens the spirit of Chandramukhi. Can they save their possessed daughter with the help of a fearless friend?
Aspirants 2
When: October 25
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar
Plot: Abhilash has assumed the position of District Magistrate in Rampur. The emergence of ideological disparities between Abhilash and ALC Sandeep Ohlan has resulted in escalating tensions between them.
Duranga: Season 2
When: October 24
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami
Plot: Sammit's life comes crashing down when Ira investigates a case connected to his past. He must now protect himself and his loved ones from a stranger who is determined to take over his life.
Paramporul
When: October 24
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Amitash Pradhan, Kashmira Pardeshi
Plot: A struggling youngster (Amithash) crosses paths with an eccentric police officer (R. Sarathkumar) during a theft, after which they get sucked into the dangerous world of Idol Smuggling. A game of cat and mouse ensues in the backdrop of a bigger danger.
Iraivan
When: October 24
Where: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nayantara
Plot: A police officer with a tendency to take justice into his own hands embarks on an intense hunt for a brutal serial killer.
Koozhangal
When: October 24
Where: Sony Liv
Language: Tamil
Cast: Karuththadaiyaan, Chellapandi
Plot: Koozhangal follows an abusive, alcoholic father who drags his naive son out of school and embarks on a journey to bring back his wife who left him. However, the commotion in his wife's village pushes the duo to walk back home where the unforgiving barren land and the punishing Sun force them to confront their emotions.
Master Peace
When: October 25
Where: Disney Plus Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker
Plot: When marital discord becomes everyone's business and parents get too involved in the peace talk,' family drama can become family trauma.