It's the end of October and streaming platforms are churning out content at lightning speed. Some of the biggest releases this week include the much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kangana's Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, the thriller drama Aspirants 2 and others. Let's take a detailed look at the Indian content in the OTT world.

Koffee with Karan: Season 8

When: October 26

Where: Disney Plus Hotstar

Language: English

Cast: Karan Johar

Plot: Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the special guests at the opening episode of the chat show. The couple made many revelations on the show; dating life, the dreamy proposal, Ranveer's meeting with Deepika's parents, fight depression and they even shared their wedding video for the first time.

Chandramukhi 2

When: October 26

Where: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Menon

Plot: While honouring their ancestors, a family awakens the spirit of Chandramukhi. Can they save their possessed daughter with the help of a fearless friend?

Aspirants 2

When: October 25

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar

Plot: Abhilash has assumed the position of District Magistrate in Rampur. The emergence of ideological disparities between Abhilash and ALC Sandeep Ohlan has resulted in escalating tensions between them.

Duranga: Season 2

When: October 24

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami

Plot: Sammit's life comes crashing down when Ira investigates a case connected to his past. He must now protect himself and his loved ones from a stranger who is determined to take over his life.

Paramporul

When: October 24

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Amitash Pradhan, Kashmira Pardeshi

Plot: A struggling youngster (Amithash) crosses paths with an eccentric police officer (R. Sarathkumar) during a theft, after which they get sucked into the dangerous world of Idol Smuggling. A game of cat and mouse ensues in the backdrop of a bigger danger.

Iraivan

When: October 24

Where: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nayantara

Plot: A police officer with a tendency to take justice into his own hands embarks on an intense hunt for a brutal serial killer.

Koozhangal

When: October 24

Where: Sony Liv

Language: Tamil

Cast: Karuththadaiyaan, Chellapandi

Plot: Koozhangal follows an abusive, alcoholic father who drags his naive son out of school and embarks on a journey to bring back his wife who left him. However, the commotion in his wife's village pushes the duo to walk back home where the unforgiving barren land and the punishing Sun force them to confront their emotions.

Master Peace

When: October 25

Where: Disney Plus Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker

Plot: When marital discord becomes everyone's business and parents get too involved in the peace talk,' family drama can become family trauma.