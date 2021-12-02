'Skylab', starring Nithya Menen, Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead, is to hit screens on December 4. Ahead of its release, the movie has gained attention for its unique subject matter.

Nithya Menen, who is one of the main leads in the upcoming movie 'Skylab', has also co-produced the venture. With the movie slated for release on December 4, the makers had arranged a grand pre-release event.

Vishvak Khanderao, the debutant writer-director of the 'Skylab', mentions the folktale he came across, as a kid when he was growing up in Telangana's Karimnagar. As a child, the story fascinated him and provoked curiosity.

Khanderao came to know about the looming fear of NASA's space station 'Skylab' coming crashing down in the region back in 1979. The story had a deeper impact on the writer's life and decades later, he came up with a fictional comedy story titled 'Skylab'.

Skylab piques interest

The movie has grabbed attention for the intriguing folktale being the movie, and also the wit involved in the narrative. Also, the movie is billed to be technically advanced which has western background music with village-oriented scenes.

Nithya, who is also one of the producers with Prithvi Pinnamaraju, explains that she was only concerned about acting when on the sets. "I have not been involved in production-related things during the shoot. Only after the shoot, I get to take up production-related things," the actress said.

Talking about the story, Nithya said, "Skylab can excite anybody. The folktale is such a great plot. This is the story your parents missed telling you. The story takes place in the backdrop of a village, but the BGM is Western. The paradoxical treatment is something I love."

Nithya also reveals that there are no combination scenes between the main leads. "This tale revolves around three people. Satya Dev, Rahul Rama Krishna, and me are not involved in any combination scenes," the actress revealed.

'Skylab', scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, is co-produced by Nithya Menen. The ensemble cast includes Satya Dev, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vishnu Oi, Tulasi, Subbaraya Sharma, and Nithya Menen.