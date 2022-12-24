After much anticipation, Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' has finally released on Friday, December 23 at the theatres and unfortunately, the film starring big names of the industry such as Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles did not open to positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Though trade experts were expecting this film to have a great opening, keeping the Christmas weekend in mind, the film has somehow managed to have an opening day figure in the range of Rs. 6.35 to 7.35 crores.

'Cirkus' to become Rohit Shetty's first flop in the longest time?

The numbers across the board are low and it seems that even the loyal Rohit Shetty fans have also not turned up at the ticket window. And to add on to this, the film has received negative response with many calling it 'boring and unbearable', which means, it's more or less curtains down.

'Cirkus', which also hascameos of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn, might be the first Rohit Shetty flop in the longest time. Ranveer Singh is seen in a dual role for the first time ever.

"Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever"

Prominent critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh is also disappointed with the movie and has called the movie 'Outdated'. As soon as the first show of the film was shown, netizens started sharing their responses about the film on social media. One user wrote, "Folks, if you are reading this, please don't get fooled by this tweet, #Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever," while another said, "#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average."

#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/vDoKULUllZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022

A third comment read, "#Cirkus - BIGGEST LETDOWN OF 2022! December releases aren't working for #RanveerSingh.Gives more screen count to #Drishyam2 & #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Trailer of #Cirkus was very flop, movie is overall Unfunny". Another user said, "the best part of Cirkus was when it ended."

Came out of theater and now I want my money back. Never expected rohit shetty film this much boring, unbearable, bakwas, unnecessary songs.



Worst thing about the film is double role of Ranveer Singh His voice is so irritating ?



⭐(1/5) UNBEARABLE #CirkusReview #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/08PsTwAGSp — Sentinel (@KattarKapoor) December 23, 2022

#CirkusReview: " The film is boring and slow. Rohit Shetty's worst film, Pooja Hegde looks pale and boring.

Film main Zara si bhi comedy nahi hai " : AAMIR ANSARI REVIEW#Cirkus ? pic.twitter.com/gX7UdkFbDC — DUNIYA (@cine_ki_duniya) December 23, 2022

#Cirkus Interval

Jaisi sochi thi abtak waisi hi chal rahi hai...

Cringe dialogues, Overhyped acting, very bright and oversaturated backgrounds jo pure movie theme ko nakli sa feel kara rahe hai....

And abhitak hasi bhi nahi aayi hai....?

Why ROHIT why? — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) December 23, 2022

As a rohit shetty movie, I honestly thought Cirkus will be so much fun but it felt like it was a Sajid khan movie not rohit shetty.

I loved the story behind it but it did not justice the story very well and Ranveer and Varun are amazing as always ?



#Cirkus — Sid ? (@Sara_BiggBoss) December 22, 2022

Plain boring movie. Not single good moment in whole movie. Don’t waste your money. It’s worse than Humshakals. #CirkusReview #Cirkus — . (@V1M30) December 23, 2022

Folks, if you are reading this, please don't get fooled by this tweet, #Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever.#CirkusReview — Expose Hypocrisy (@GarbageAward) December 23, 2022

#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average — Saheb (@Saheb_Mohammad) December 22, 2022

'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's epic Comedy of Errors. It is also a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic comedy 'Angoor'. The film also has a dual role of Ranveer Singh It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively. The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.