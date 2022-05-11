After the massive success of 'Sooryavanshi', all eyes are on director Rohit Shetty's upcoming projects as the audience expects a series of hits from him with a great lineup of films, including 'Singham 3' and 'Simmba 2'. In addition, the hitmaker has finally announced to release 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma worldwide on December 23, 2022.

Talking about the film's release date, the director earlier had told BollywoodLife, "We don't have any release date in mind, we'll complete its last schedule in December." However, in a recent interview, actor Ranveer Singh gave a major hint about the film's release date as he said, "We are seated here this evening. Tomorrow, morning, 11 a.m., the release date of Cirkus will be announced. So, it's just a matter of waiting for a few hours and you'll get to know about its release date."

Rohit Shetty took to his social media to announce the release date of Cirkus. "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!! #CirkusthisChristmas @rohitshettypicturez @tseriesfilms (sic)," read his note.

Commenting on the film, Rohit Shetty said, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere." Produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. The film will showcase Ranveer Singh in a dual role.

Is 'Cirkus' a remake of 'Angoor'?

There have been numerous reports that claim that 'Cirkus' is a modern take on Gulzar's classic 1982 comedy 'Angoor' and that Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma have been swapped for the characters of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma's roles. Earlier, when the director was asked about the same he had said that 'Cirkus' is not similar to Angooor. In an interview with BollywoodLife, he said, "We've made a cute. comedy film with Ranveer called Cirkus. It's not similar to Angooor at all."

"If I have to genuinely tell you, Cirkus is not Angoor, it's Comedy of Errors, which is a Shakespearean play, on which numerous films have been made. In black and white, Do Dooni Chaar was made, Angoor was made, even in Bengali there's an adaptation of Comedy of Errors. Some have also written books on it. So, it's from that play, but it's a totally different take, a different universe, if I have to tell you," said Rohit Shetty.

'If you love Golmaal, you'll love Cirkus'

Speaking about the theme of the film, Ranveer Singh told BollywoodLife, "Like Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) usually does, if he likes an older story, feels there's great potential in it, he takes a skeleton of it, just sort of like the pillars of the narrative...this one significant, important beat...and then this and this and this, and then he makes his own version."

In an earlier interview with BollywoodLife, the star also touched upon what more we could expect from Cirkus, adding, "It is a crazy, mad riot. It's like, if you love Golmaal, you'll love Cirkus. It's like... Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Varun Sharma... we've got all the comedy all-stars... like one crazy, mad ride. Rohit sir and I just want y'all to come, forget all your worries, allows us to make you laugh for 2-2.5 hours, laugh till your heart's content and go back completely healthy. I can't wait for Cirkus... it has shaped so, so nicely."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is extremely busy promoting his upcoming release titled 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which is scheduled to release on May 13. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.