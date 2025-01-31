Instagram

Rohit Sharma is not pleased with Sunil Gavaskar. The Team India captain has not been in his best form in the last few tournaments. However, it was his performance at 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, where he could be seen struggling. While the ace batsman failed to make it to the first test match due to his paternity leave, his return put questions on his practice.

Rohit Sharma managed to get only 31 runs across three tests with the average being 6.00. His form was questioned by his fans, followers, cricket pundits and even the experts. Sunil Gavaskar also questioned Sharma's ability as the skipper and his batting approach. However, Rohit was in no mood to take Gavaskar's feedback lightly and filed an official complaint against him with the BCCI.

Sharma, reportedly not only felt that the criticism was hard but also added that it contributed to his underwhelming performance in the Ranji series.

Rohit's complaint

"Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticize him in that fashion, and that's why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar. All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to tell it all to BCCI," a report in Cricblogger stated.

Social media divided

The reports of Rohit filing an official complaint has left social media divided. While many have accused Gavaskar of bringing the morale down of Indian players with his words, while another section has slammed Rohit for not taking criticism positively.

While Sunil Gavaskar might have gone a bit over with his take on Rohit's captaincy and batting ability, it is no secret that he has been a big admirer of the player in the past. Sunil Gavaskar has said some of the most glorious things about Rohit in the past. Now, whether Rohit would let bygones be bygones or initiate action on his formal complaint remains to be seen.