It was an interesting match between KKR and RCB. Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match held at MChinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While Virat Kohli played extremely well. It was the fielding and bowling that failed miserably. Virat scored 83 runs.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir hug during KKR vs RCB match

Apart from an intensifying game, cricket buffs were in for a treat as Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were seen embracing each other during the strategic break of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) game in 2024.

Virat Kohli and Kolkata's team mentor Gautam Gambhir shook hands and later hugged each other and indulged in fun conversation.

However, Netzines were happy seeing all is well moment between the two. But the moment of their fun chat has now turned into a meme.

Sunil Gavaskar: 'Not only a fair play award but also an Oscar award'

When Gautam and Virat hugged each other, former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box said, "Good to see... Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir. Fairplay award to KKR for this hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir."

Former Indian men's cricket team player Sunil Gavaskar reportedly remarked 'Not only a fair play award, but also an Oscar award.'

What was the feud about

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in an ugly on-field verbal spat in IPL 2023 during Bengaluru's match against Lucknow. The 2023 incident wasn't the first time that Kohli and Gambhir clashed on the cricket field.

The verbal spat began after Kohli was involved in an on-field argument with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and since then Gautam, Naveen-Ul-Haq and Virat took sly dig at each other on their Instagram stories.

In 2013 when Gambhir was captain of Kolkata and Kohli was leading Bengaluru, at that time too they had a heated argument and were even pushing each other.

The fight was so intense that they had to be pulled off from each other.

