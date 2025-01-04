Rohit Sharma is facing a lot of criticism for deciding to skip the final match in the test series against Australia due to poor form. Fans and followers of the Indian cricket team are calling out the World Cup-winning captain for his decision. Sharma has been called names for choosing to sit out for the upcoming match and many are disappointed that he chose to take this call right ahead of a very crucial match. However, that is not all, Sharma has consistently not done well throughout the series and has scored extremely low-which has also turned into a sour point for fans. Amidst all the online hate, Farhan Akhtar decided to show support to Rohit Sharma.

Actor-singer-director-producer Farhan Akhtar took to his social media account to share a note of support for the captain of the Indian cricket team. Akhtar acknowledged Rohit Sharma's efforts towards the Indian cricket team and spoke about how he should be cheered for and appreciated instead of hating on him.

Farhan wrote, "Just have to get this off my chest ..This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years. His skill with the bat speaks for itself and there have been innumerable innings in which he's shown us the elite level he performs at." He further added, "Yes, this sport can be cruel and you'd be hard pressed to come up with a name of a cricketer who hasn't gone through a lean period. We've seen the greatest batsmen and bowlers struggle for form .. at times we've secretly wished that they would take a break, find their form in domestic cricket or the nets, then make a comeback. You'd be hard pressed to think of someone, more so a captain, who did that voluntarily."

Calling him a "superstar", Farhan went on to write that Sharma is actually being selfless when he is putting the chances of his team winning ahead of his performance and that he is a man who is putting aside his glory for his team's sake, then, in that case, why is he being mocked? Farhan in his note also said that this negativity should not get to Rohit Sharma and that he as a fan is excited to see him back in the zone and on the field.

While many thanked Farhan for standing by Rohit in such trying times, Reddit users were unappreciative of both the cricketer and actor. On the Reddit discourse, where Farhan's post for Rohit was being discussed, most users had it out for the two of them and were not ready to accept the support that Farhan was showing towards Rohit and simply labelled it as a regular "PR stunt."

A comment on the Reddit thread read, "One useless person promoting another useless person." Many asked Farhan to not focus on all this but rather work on 'Jee Le Zaraa', a comment read, "Farhan, go figure out the schedule for Jee Le Zara" while another wrote, "bhai tu jee le zara bana le kab tak tadpayega."