For millions of cricket lovers, it is indeed a moment to rejoice as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their retirement from the T20 series after winning the World Cup. Days after their retirement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced Rohit Sharma will be the captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the third ICC World Test Championship final slated to be held next year.

Jay Shah confirms Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Champions trophy!

Jay Shah said, "I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy."

BCCI Secretary @JayShah's prediction came true...



On 14 February 2024 he had promised, "Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will hoist India's tricolour in Barbados in 2024."



Today Rohit Sharma hoisted the tricolour at Barbados!! pic.twitter.com/5CPsac2HVh — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) June 29, 2024

Jay Shah said, "On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there."

"After this win, the upcoming ICC events, WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions," he added.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the T20I format, ending their careers in the shortest format of the game in style.

BCCI Secretary @JayShah has already laid out plans for captain Rohit Sharma and Team India: to win Champions Trophy and WTC ! pic.twitter.com/h5xhbCi67h — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 7, 2024

The senior players are likely to focus on Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months.

Under Rohit's captaincy, India ended their 11-year ICC title drought with a seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final last week in Barbados. It was also India's second T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007.

India is currently on top of the World Test Championship table with six wins in nine Tests in the 2023-25 cycle. India will take on Bangladesh and New Zealand in home Tests before facing Australia in a 5-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

When will the Champions Trophy be held?

The Champions Trophy will be held in February-March 2025 as the 50-over tournament returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since 2017.