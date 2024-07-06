Rohit Sharma CRIES as Nita- Mukesh Ambani felicitates Team India; Ambanis laud Hardik Pandya; fans ask, 'Where is Virat Kohli?'

Ambanis are leaving no stone unturned to make their younger son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding a memorable affair. After the two pre-weddings that were held in Jamnagar in March and the cruise in Italy. The Ambanis hosted a gala sangeet on Friday.

Nita Ambani felicitates Team India's captain Rohit Sharma, SKY, hugs Hardik for staying strong

During the sangeet ceremony which was also attended by many cricketers. Nita Ambani called Rohit Sharma on stage and even applauded him for his captaincy. She then called Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

The whole audience comprising of the family, friends and guests attending the Sangeet function stood up, clapped and cheered loudly along with a visibly emotional Nita Ambani as she explained how this win is so personal for her since the three stalwarts are also part of her Mumbai Indians family.

A part of the clip shows Rohit Sharma in tears as Nita Ambani calls him on stage as they felicatate Tema India. Mukesh and Nita were seen hugging Rohit and Hardik.

She also lauded Hardik Pandya's resilience and heaped praise on him for staying tough throughout. She said, 'Tough Times don't last but Tough People Do! '

Mr Mukesh Ambani echoed the sentiment as he congratulated the cricketers for making India proud. He mentioned how it took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win in 2011!

A video also shows Nita Ambani performing puja with Hardik and Rohit.

The videos of Nita Ambani felicitating cricketers have gone viral.

A section of netizens wasn't pleased with Nita and Mukesh Ambani only felicitating three players as the rest of them were missing. netizens also noticed Virat Kohli's absence.

Several Mumbai Indians teammates and other Indian cricketers relished the moments in the audience including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, K L Rahul and all-time great Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Jasprit Bumrah, who was travelling, could not attend.