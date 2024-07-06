Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The sangeet ceremony at the Mumbai Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair.

The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many other celebs.

Celebs danced their heart out as they performed various Bollywood dance numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

A video shows Ranbir and Alia dancing on the stage with Akash Ambani. Ranbir and Alia were seen dancing to Show Me The Thumka song which is from Ranbir Kapoor's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan

Alia and Ranbir twinned in black outfits. Ranbir was seen dressed up in a bandh gala suit. While Alia looked stunning in a black lehenga and black bralette blouse.

Ranveer Singh danced to Salman Khan's songs with Meezan Jaffery on 'No Entry'.

Salman Khan danced with Anant Ambani on his hit songs

Salman Khan was seen on stage dancing with Anant to his song "Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai" from the 2000 film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

Salman wore a black outfit for the event consisting of a shirt, jacket, pants, and shoes, while Anant wore a blue and silver kurta with black pyjama. In another clip, Anant welcomed Salman to sit next to him at the event. Janhvi Kapoor was also seen dancing to several songs alongside other celebrities.

Take a look at inside videos from the bash.

podemos observar a un espécimen en peligro de extinción (justin bieber) volviendo a su hábitat natural (el escenario) pic.twitter.com/iiVbLWcUeT — oiha (@bieberdelrey) July 6, 2024

Another video shows Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani grooving to the song Deewangi Deewangi along with their family. The video also featured Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.