It was a night to remember as celebs gathered once again to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's third pre-wedding in Mumbai. Who's who from the Bollywood and cricketing world graced their presence putting their best fashion foot forward.

Cricketers like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishen, and Surya Kumar Yadav among others attended.

Celebs namely Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Orry, Mouni Roy, Vidya Balan.

On Friday Justin Bieber performed on his hit tracks and enthralled the celebs. He performed his famous song Baby, Love Yourself among others Several videos and pictures of the singer at the event emerged on social media platforms showing him singing his famous 'Love Yourself' song.

One of the clip shows, Justin grooving with Orry and Javed Jaffrey's daughter.

Reactions to his Justin's performance

Another clip that has gone viral shows Disha enjoying with Mouni Roy as she grooves with Justin and other celebs.

A user wrote, "Indian wedding sangeet and Justin Bieber songs are not matching at all! what happen to our Indian artists?"

Another said," Nostalgia.. He's still the same.. That angelic voice.."

The third one wrote, "That angelic voice," a fourth wrote, "Nah, the vibe is missing." A few also joked, "We are not ready for this."

The Canadian singer reached Mumbai on Saturday performed with the audience and back home after his performance ended.

Apart from that, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh also performed at the sangeet ceremony.