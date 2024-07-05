Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani are gearing up for the big fat wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Ahead of their grand wedding which is set to take on July 12, 2024. The billionaires have hosted another pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika.

At the first pre-wedding that was held in Jamnagar in March 2024, Rihanna performed.

During the second pre-wedding that happened on the cruise in May. Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys and many Hollywood artists have already performed.

And now at the third ore-wedding, pop sensation Justin Bieber has flown in from Los Angeles to perform at the couple's sangeet ceremony which will be held on Friday.

Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai and will be perfuming tonight

Videos of the Canadian singer walking out of the Mumbai airport's private terminal have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Justin is dressed in a loose-fitted T-shirt and a bucket hat.

A video has gone viral that shows, paparazzi asking Justin to pose for shutterbugs but he refuses to look at the camera and goes inside the car.

According to reports, other international singers, including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, are also likely to perform at Radhika and Anant's lavish sangeet ceremony.

How much is Justin charging for the ceremony?

Reportedly, Bieber has charged more than international pop sensations like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Akon, who had also performed at the Ambani events earlier.

Rihanna, who performed at Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, reportedly charged Rs 74 crore.

Akon charged between Rs 2 to 4 crore. Shakira charged Rs 10 to 15 crore for the second pre-wedding bash and Katty Perry was paid Rs 45 crore for performing at the cruise bash.

Beyonce had performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding and, back then, she reportedly charged Rs 33 crore.

As per media reports, Justin has charged a whopping Rs 83 crore from the Ambanis to perform at the sangeet ceremony.

Other celebs who are performing at the sangeet ceremony are Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Netizens were not impressed with the ongoing pre-weddings of Anant and Radhika and are of the view that now its getting monotonous and should wrap up early.

Justin's first concert in India was organised in 2017. Though fans were excited for his first concert, they were left disappointed by his obvious lip-syncing. Justin was supposed to perform in India again in 2022 but he cancelled that concert due to bad health.

Radhika and Anant's Mameru ceremony

Radhika had her Mameru ceremony on Wednesday. The Gujarati ritual involves the bride-to-be's maternal uncles gifting her jewellery and clothes. The celebration was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, social media influencer Orry, and Manushi Chhillar.