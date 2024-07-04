Mukesh Ambani poses with grand kids, Anant- Radhika arrive on Vantara themed rath, Anil- Tina Ambani grace Mameru celebrations at Antilia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is merely 10 days away and their third pre-wedding has already begun in Mumbai. The Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's first pre-wedding kicked off with the Mameru ceremony.

From Ambanis dressed in their ethnic best to Anant's close friends Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar and Veer Parihar attended the Mameru ceremony.

What is the Mameru ceremony?

Mameru also known as mosaalu, is a traditional Gujarati ritual during which the bride's maternal uncle, lovingly called Mama, along with her maternal aunt's husband, visit her with sweets and gifts.

During the ceremony, the bride and groom touch the feet of mama and mami and seek their blessing.

The gifts include a Panetar saree, jewellery, ivory or white chura (bangles), and an assortment of sweets and dry fruits beautifully arranged in trousseau trays.

Orry took to his social media and shared videos and pictures from the ceremony.

Several videos have gone viral that show Isha with her kids and Mukesh Ambani holding his grandson, while Shloka was holding her son Prithvi. Akash and Shloka also posed for the shutterbugs.

Mukesh Ambani and Tina Ambani were also present at the Mameru ceremony.

A clip shows a floral raath seemingly Vantara-themed raat decorated beautifully for the couple. Another video from the ceremony shows Anant and Radhika standing on a pedestal while numerous guests cheer for them.

Mukesh holds grandkids poses with Isha

Several pictures and videos show, Mukesh Ambani playing with grandkids Aadiya Shakti and Krishna – Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's children at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony on Wednesday, July 3.

In photos and videos that surfaced on social media, the businessman was seen posing with the paparazzi with his grandchildren. One of the viral clips also featured Mukesh holding Isha's daughter in his arms as he also planted a kiss on her cheeks. Isha can also be spotted behind her father in the video.

Anil Ambani And Tina Ambani also graced the Mameru Celebrations of Anant and Radhika.

The wedding ceremonies are all set to commence from July 12. The first ceremony will be the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code is Indian traditional. July 13 will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad and the dress code is Indian formal. July 14 will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception and the dress code is Indian chic. All these functions will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.