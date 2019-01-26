India's ODI juggernaut chugs along as they put in another dominating performance in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first as he made clear at the toss that he wanted to test out his side when they bat first.

His openers vindicated the decision as they started off in sublime fashion, putting the New Zealand bowling attack under the pump. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up 154 runs for the opening wicket and in doing so, and in doing so breezed past the legendary duo Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in an elite partnership list.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan take off

This was the 14th century partnership between Rohit and Dhawan and they went past Tendulkar and Sehwag's record who had 13 to their name. Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar lead this list with 26-century partnerships to their name.

Rohit, who does not have an ODI century to his name on New Zealand soil, looked all set to accomplish the feat, but then his concentration snapped as he fell trying to pull Lockie Ferguson for 87.

This was Rohit's 38th ODI half-century and his third against New Zealand. Shikhar Dhawan, who has found form on this trip, after a mediocre series against Australia notched up his 27th ODI fifty and his 3rd against the Kiwis.

"It's about giving ourselves another challenge to put runs on the board and defend in a ground where the dimensions don't work to our advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

After the opening blitz, MS Dhoni (48*) and Kedar Jadhav (22*) remained unbeaten and posted a formidable score of 324 on the board in the 50 overs. Captain Kohli chipped in with 43 while Ambati Rayudu, who walked in at number 4, scored 47 to bolster his own case.