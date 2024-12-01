Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh name their son Ahaan; fans say, 'future of Indian cricket'

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have once again embraced parenthood. The couple on November 15, 2024, welcomed their second child a baby boy.

On Sunday, Ritika shared a Christmas-themed Instagram post and revealed the name of her newborn son. The Santa tree ornament snowman themed was named Ritika, Ro, Sammy and Ahaan.

For the unversed, "Ro" for Rohit Sharma, "Rits" for Ritika Sajdeh, "Sammy" for their daughter Samaira and Ahaan for their newborn son.

Meaning of Ahaan

Ahaan means: Auspicious dawn, morning glory, the first ray of light, and the beginning or rise of anything among others.

Fans flocked to social media and congratulated the couple and soon connected it with Virat's son Akaay, Rohit's son Ahaan and Jasprit's son Angad.

They were of the view that the future of cricket is here.

Rohit is back on national duty

A few ago, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared about his extended family.

Rohit Sharma shared a creative from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, the animation, shows himself, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it: "FAMILY – the one where we are Four."

At present, Rohit is back to leading Team India. Rohit joined the team on day four of the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Rohit is currently leading the team in the ongoing pink-ball warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Meanwhile, Rohit won the toss and sent the opposition to bat first on the second day of the second test series against Australia.