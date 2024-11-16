Congratulations are in order as Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have reportedly been blessed with a baby boy.

The news comes as 37-year-old opener Rohit Sharma has skipped travelling with the team India for the high-profile Test series against Australia, which will commence on November 22 in Perth.

BIG BREAKING ?.



Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy ❤️.



Many many congratulations to them ?. pic.twitter.com/OTN9H3BNrJ — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) November 15, 2024

However, Rohit and Ritika haven't confirmed the news of their second child.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh are already parents to a girl child. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh got married in 2015 after dating briefly.

Suresh Raina defended Rohit's absence and confirmed that he is skipping due to personal reasons.

Speaking to media , he said, "Rohit has a personal reason. His wife is expecting (their second child). That's the most important thing in his life (currently)."

Congratulations #RohitSharma? and Ritika.. ???



No better thing than having a baby boy and a girl. Both of them ?? pic.twitter.com/l84sE4vq4y — Soumya (@staykind2024) November 15, 2024

About KL Rahul

Suresh Raina said, "KL Rahul has a lot of experience. Not to forget, Dhruv Jurel. You never know, they might ask him to open it also. It can happen. The coach has to take the call. Jurel can be the X-factor that India are looking for in Australia. You can try him in the first Test. I know when Rohit Sharma comes back, he will open but why not give a chance to a youngster who has done really well. I think they should consider Jurel as an opener when Rohit is not there."

About India's performance

India's main batters had a tough time batting at Perth stadium's centre-wicket against Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh. Jaiswal, Kohli, Gill and Rishabh Pant all didn't get to spend much time at the crease. Jaiswal and Gill had a second hit later in the day and both the young batters took the opportunity to spend time in the middle. Jaiswal finished 58 not out, while Gill made an unbeaten 42.

Ritika and Rohit Sharma have welcomed a baby boy! Congratulations to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/EjGKZBFUOZ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) November 15, 2024

India's batting line-up is under the scanner after their below-par showing in the recent series at home, where they lost all three Tests against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue faced a similar predicament during their last tour of Australia in 2020-21. Then-skipper Virat Kohli left the tour after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child, as Ajinkya Rahane led India in the remaining three matches of the series.