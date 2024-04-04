Rohit Sharma to quit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024; unhappy with MI's captain Hardik Pandya's decisions: Reports

Ever since Hardik Pandya was named as Mumbai Indians captain, he has been getting massively trolled for his below-average captaincy. Hardik Pandya was booed by the crowd during all three matches wherein Hardik led the team.

Starting with GT vs MI, followed by SRH vs MI as well and the last one RR vs MI.

Hardik as captain faced the ire of fans on the field as well as on social media.

Needless to say, fans are unhappy that India's captain Rohit Sharma, who has been captain for MI for over years was replaced.

From memes to hatred, Hardik Pandya has been facing every bit of hate from fans of the franchise.

However, as per various media reports, Rohit Sharma is not happy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy at MI in IPL 2024 so far.

WE LOVE YOU ROHIT SHARMA

One such report carried out by News24 claims that an MI player has informed them that Rohit is not happy with the way Hardik has led the team and might even leave the franchise at the end of the season. As per the source, there are several disagreements between the two players regarding various decisions which hasn't helped in creating a good atmosphere in the team dressing room.

The reports suggest that Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' batter will quit the franchise following the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rohit Sharma will be available for a mega auction after IPL 2024.

Will Rohit Sharma be given back the capacity? Former Indian batter hints

Amid the alleged feud between Hardik - and Rohit's captaincy row, former India batter Manoj Tiwary said, "Mumbai's captaincy could be handed back to Rohit Sharma. What I understand is that the owners of Mumbai Indians don't hesitate in making decisions. They called to take the captaincy from Rohit and give it to #HardikPandya despite Rohit winning five IPL titles for them."

He further added, "Changing the captain is a very big call. They have not picked up a single point this season. And the captaincy is also all over the place, it's not just bad luck and the captaincy has been very good, but that's not the case. The captaincy has not been great."

Hardik Pandya was booed by fans during MI's home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhade during the toss.

When Hardik was booed at the toss during the MI vs RR fixture, Sanjay Manjrekar who was presenting the toss asked the fans to 'behave'.

JUST IN



Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah all set to leave Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024. As per report Suryakumar Yadav is also in talks to leave Mumbai Indians.



Source ~ TOI .

The video of which went viral on social media.

With 3 defeats in 3 matches, MI is the only team to have not won a single match so far and is at the bottom of the points table. This indeed is a matter of concern for the captain, the team and the management.

Meanwhile, ardent MI fans are waiting for the team to win the match.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.