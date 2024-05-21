Rohit Sharma has a lot in his plate. After being replaced as the captain of Mumbai Indians and then having a dismal run in the IPL, a leaked video of the cricketer has put him in hot waters. In the video, Rohit was seen interacting with Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar. Sharma was seen talking about his innings in the MI team and the controversies surrounding it this year.

The private chat was first shared by KKR fan page but upon realizing the sensitivity of the video, it was quickly removed. Social media went into an overdrive, speculating Rohit's mental state and his mindset toward MI management and other players. A lot was written and discussed, so much so that at another match, the 37-year old player had to tell a cameraperson not to record. "Bhai audio band karo haan? Ek audio ne mera waat laga diya (Don't record, one video has landed me in trouble)

Rohit Sharma lashes out

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket," Rohit has now said in a statement.

Channel responds

Now, Star Sports has also responded to the attack and said that it didn't air the audio. "A clip involving a senior Indian player and his post on social media have gained prominence since yesterday. The clip, taken during a training session on May 16 at Wankhede stadium, for which Star Sports had authorised access, momentarily showed the senior player in conversation with his friends on the sidelines. No audio from this conversation was either recorded or broadcast," the statement read.

Star Sports maintaned that the only clip that was featured was the live coverage where Rohit asked the cameraperson to not record the video. "Star Sports has always adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct while broadcasting cricket all over the world. Respect for players' privacy while bringing fans, moments of intense action and preparations, sits at the core of this ethos, which the broadcaster remains committed to," the statement further read.