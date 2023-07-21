Rohit Roy has revealed that his daughter Kiara was approached through him for a role in The Archies. The star kid was spotted at an event and Rohit was later called to ask if she would be interested. However, due to her studies, Kiara Roy couldn't take on the project. Rohit Roy has now revealed how things unfolded.

Approached for The Archies

"About a year and a half back, I was at a fashion event hosted by Shabana Azmi. There was a great amount of media and paps and of course many stars. Later, Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at the Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn't give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense," the Kaabil actor told Indian Express.

All about the film

The popular television actor went on to add, "I have told her once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you." Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will now feature celeb kids like Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan's daughter), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's daughter).

Zoya Akhtar had recently revealed that she trained all the starcast of the film how to be thick skinned and acceptable towards the brickbats and tags that might come their way owing to them being from a certain background.