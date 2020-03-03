Actor Rohit Roy, who made heads turn with his role of a brutal antagonist in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, had once landed in a controversy which revolved around Dia Mirza. It was during the shooting of Alibaug that reports of Rohit Roy having allegedly pinched Dia Mirza's bottom started surfacing. While Roy totally refuted the rumours and quashed all reports of any indecent behaviour, Dia Mirza remained tight-lipped.

"Not just Dia, I can't misbehave with any woman. I am waiting for someone to stand up to me and say that I did it. It's very unfortunate that this has happened. Manasi and I can deal with it, we are actors, but how do I explain these things to my mom? In fact, I even spoke to Dia's mom after the issue came up," Rohit told TOI in an interview.

Sanjay Gupta's intervention

There were also the reports of director Sanjay Gupta trying to pacify things between the two. Talking about it, Rohit had told DNA, "I have been keeping quiet because I didn't want to unnecessarily create a controversy. And since Dia hasn't spoken in print about it, I thought it'd die a natural death. My wife was present at the place this incident is supposed to have happened. Am I a fool to pinch someone's bottom when my wife is around? There were many people in the pool."

Talking about whether or not Dia accused him, Rohit told DNA, "Yes, she did. I don't know how she had this misunderstanding. I was trying to tell her that I didn't do anything of that kind. We got into a huge argument about this and that's when Gupta mediated. He said, 'Please do not fight, you are co-stars and it's not nice to do this.' I have a daughter, why would I do anything of this sort? My reputation is at stake and I am not going to take this lying down."

Dia and Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza was recently in news for parting ways with husband Sahil Sangha. It came as a huge surprise to the country when Dia and Sahil called it quits after having known each-other for 11 years and being in a marriage for 5 years.