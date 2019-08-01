Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shocked her fans when she announced her her separation from husband and business partner Sahil Sangha after 11 years of togetherness. She said that they will continue to be friends with each other adding that they will not be commenting further on this matter.

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

"We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter," Dia Mirza wrote on Instagram.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha had tied the knot on October 18, 2014.