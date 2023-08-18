After making the audience take notice of him with his work in Bhaukaal 2, State of Seige: Akshardham, Main Hero Bol Raha Hu and more; actor Rohan Verma has enthralled the audience with his role in Kaalkoot. Verma left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character and lending it utmost authenticity.

All set for some big releases this year, International Business Times, India, got in touch with Rohan Verma to talk about his character in Kaalkoot, his take on the role he played, working with Vijay Varma and Yashpal Sharma; and lots more.

What was your reaction when you read the script of Kalkoot for the first time, particularly towards your character?

I remember being engulfed by a strange atmosphere after reading the script. There was this heaviness, discomfort while also the curiosity to be engaged with the material. It made me reflect on our social fabric while holding me by the collar. The naked raw truth of our society written within such an engaging screenplay is a rarity. As an actor I was elated and grateful that I got the opportunity to serve such material. My character particularly challenged me to reflect and investigate the uncomfortable truth of our society and our conditioning. I knew that it would be uncomfortable to personalise the psychological complexity of Maanav, but I knew that it's in service of an important story that needs to be told.

How did you prepare yourself for the part?

The preparation was a psychological process of finding these shadows aspects of our humanity within myself. The challenging part was to let go of my own judgment towards Maanav. To create and stay with the complexity of his inner life was discomforting but essential to serve the authentic treatment of this show. The script provided enough material to craft Maanav's point of view.

How was the experience of working with talents like - Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Gopal Dutt etc

To be able to work with such masters who believe in serving the story and the truth of the moment was essentially like a masterclass in acting. I have looked up to Yashpal sir since seeing Gangajal and a part of me wanted to absorb his process while also performing with him. Vijay sir has become an inspiration for an entire generation of actors including me, it was simply an honour to serve the story with him. Shweta ma'am has the most comforting presence as a co-actor. She made it look deceptively easy. With Gopal dada, it's sheer joy to be around him. He makes these unpredictable choices in a scene that bring something fresh for his co-actors too.

How was the vibe on the sets?

The vibe was always marked by the love and passion for telling such a meaningful story with absolute honesty. The screenplay was so well written, but even then, the attempt was always to make every moment feel more authentic. To see Costume, Art, Make up and production department, all of them focused to serve the world of the story was a very wholesome experience. We all knew we are serving an important story that is a reality for many of us. It reassured me the intention of being in this profession and my service as an artist.

Would you have preferred any alternate ending?

Anything you wanted to see differently? It's a series that I would have loved to watch even as an audience. Not because I am in it but because it's one of the most well-made shows in recent times. I can't think of any alternate ending, but it's also beautiful to hear when people suggest alternates. It means the story affected them and they wish to engage with it even after they have finished watching it.

What's next in the pipeline?

I am looking forward to Meghna ma'am's Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal. A critical part in Dharma's The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair directed by Karan Tyagi with Akshay Kumar sir. There is also the Hindi adaptation of Angamaly Diaries directed by Madhumita Vijay as one of the main ensemble cast. Murder in Mahim with Ashutosh Rana sir and Vijay Raaz sir is another tipping point show that I am a part of.

Ishq Jhamela directed by Baljeet Singh with Arjun Rampal sir opposite Mahima Makwana is a comedy film from Zee 5 to be released soon. I have finished shooting for all of these and looking forward to see how it is received by the audiences now.