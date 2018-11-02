Third seed Roger Federer takes on 10th seed Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarter-final of Paris Masters on Friday, November 2.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 match between Federer and Nishikori will not start before 8:30 pm local time, 1 am IST (Saturday) and 8:30 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Federer vs Nishikori preview

Federer is just three wins away from his 100th career title win as he has reached the quarter-final of Paris Masters after returning to the French capital following a three-year absence.

The world number three, who has already sealed a spot in the ATP World Tour Finals in London, wasn't sure about participating in the ongoing tournament, considering the way he was pushed to the limits during his title-winning run in Basel last week.

Nonetheless, Federer benefitted from Milos Raonic's withdrawal in the second round (due to injury) as he has reached the last eight of the season's final Masters 1000 tournament with just one win.

Federer defeated unseeded Fabio Fognini of Italy in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) on Thursday in their third-round match. The 20-time Grand Slam champion wasn't at his best as his recent serving woes continued but, like always, he managed to find a way out and complete the win without allowing his opponent to force a decider.

The 37-year-old faces an in-form Nishikori, who has reached the quarter-final after beating seventh seed Kevin Anderson in straight sets. The 11th-ranked Japanese star avenged his defeat against the South African star, to whom he had lost the finals of Vienna last week.

Nishikori has been in fine form ever since his comeback from an injury earlier this year. After having reached the final of two ATP 500 tournaments (Tokyo and Vienna) over the last one month, the 11th-ranked Japanese star is still in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The 28-year-old is in fine serving form, which is in contrast to Federer's situation. While Nishikori hasn't been broken so far in the ongoing tournament, the Swiss great hit only 54% of his first serves during his win over Fognini.

Nishikori has won only two matches in eight meetings with Federer but the Japanese star has the extra motivation as he is keen on sealing a berth in the year-ending tournament, starting November 11.

Paris Masters 2018: TV guide

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Italy: Sky Italia

Japan: NHK