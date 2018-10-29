Paris Masters — the season's final ATP Masters 1000 tournament will be played Stade Pierre de Coubertin from Monday, October 29 to Sunday, November 5.

When do the matches start and how to watch them live

The matches on all days will not start before 11 am local time, 3:30 pm IST and 11 am BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Paris Masters preview

The season's final Masters 1000 tournament has a star-studded field with a lot to be won, including a few berths for the ATP tour finals, starting November 11 in London.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the two-way race for the year-ending world number one spot between top seed Rafael Nadal and second Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard holds a slender 215-point advantage and he is dropping 180 points as he had reached the quarter-final of the tournament last year.

Nadal, who has earned a first-round bye, will be starting his campaign against the winner of a first-round match between compatriot Fernando Verdasco and Jeremy Chardy.

He is slated to face sixth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final. 11th seed Borna Coric, who has been in fine form in the recent past is also in the first quarter of the draw and can upset the expected quarter-final prediction.

On the other hand, Djokovic will take on the winner of the first-round tie between Joao Sousa and Marco Cecchinato with a possibility of a quarter-final clash against Grigor Dimitrov or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Considering Djokovic's recent form, the winner of this year's Wimbledon and US Open titles is favourite to go the distance and dethrone Nadal from the top of ATP rankings.

Drawn in Djokovic's half is world number three Roger Federer, who is yet to confirm his participation in the tournament.

The third seed won the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 title as recently as Sunday and might prefer rest over Paris Masters ahead of the ATP Finals, for which he has qualified.

Federer though has been handed a tough draw as he will face the winner of the match between seasoned campaigners Milos Raonic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

He may face 10th seed Kei Nishikori as early as in the quarter-final while a potential semi-final against Djokovic.

There will be a five-way battle between Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic, Thiem, Nishikori and John Isner for the remaining three spots at ATP World Tour Finals.

Paris Masters: TV listings

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Italy: Sky Italia

Japan: NHK