Novak Djokovic has been unstoppable over the last few months, showing glimpses of his vintage self. It's hard to imagine he was ranked as low as 22 on ATP men's singles charts as recently as June 2019.

The Serb, the winner of 14 Grand Slams, has now pushed Roger Federer to the third spot and is closing in on Rafael Nadal's top spot.

He has stitched an 18-match unbeaten run and has won two Grand Slams — Wimbledon and the US Open -- since the start of the grass-court swing of the season.

Djokovic was seemingly clueless and searching for excuses after his poor show on the early-season hard-court swing as he was troubled by elbow issues.

Nonetheless, a lot is expected of the world number two as he prepares for the final swing of the season, which includes the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Djokovic certainly starts as the favourite to win the crown and tennis expert David Law believes it will be hard to stop the Serb from clinching the year-ending No.1 spot for the fifth time in his career.

The renowned tennis expert doesn't believe Djokovic's run ending anytime soon and insists the 31-year-old may even challenge Nadal on the Spaniard's favourite surface — clay next season.

"Barring a miracle, I think he's going to end the year as world No.1. Whilst he's playing like this and the way he is scheduling himself as well, he's playing a very clever game," Law told the Tennis Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Express.

"I know it's very easy to get carried away with these things and take the current status quo and assume it will continue, but he's got the form and the history of having had these sort of periods of utter domination. It is hard to imagine where it will stop.

"The obvious full stop is the clay-court season when Rafael Nadal kicks into gear because the assumption is that will happen but it might not.

"Nadal has had injuries and maybe he won't be able to get back to his best. Even if he does, if Djokovic plays like this, who beats the guy? And how do you beat the guy?"

Djokovic is just 215 points behind Nadal and has no worries about dropping points as his 2017 season ended after Wimbledon.

The Serb and Federer are all set to play the Paris Masters, starting October 29. It remains to be seen if Nadal can recover in time from the knee injury that forced him to withdraw from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro.