The who's who of the industry arrived at the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor brings back Karan Johar on to the director's chair.

Stalwarts like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra are also a part of the magnum opus. Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many other celebs arrived for the special screening of the film.

Who all attended the screening

Gauri Khan was joined by her mother as she came for the special screening. Shah Rukh Khan, who is reportedly busy with his upcoming film – Jawan, had to give the screening a miss. Gauri Khan more than compensated for her husband's absence with her stylish avatar and gorgeous persona. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted at the screening hosted by Karan Johar.

Vicky - Katrina's review

Vicky and Katrina opted for cool and casual look as they arrived at the event. While the Masaan actor called the film "Bohot ache!" (very nice), Katrina Kaif said, "Amazing movie... wonderful!" As per reports, there were five major changes directed by CBFC towards the makers of the film. As per reports, a cussword was to be replaced with "Behen di".

CBFC directed changes

The mention of "Old Monk" was to be changed to "Bold Monk". Mention of word "Br*" was asked to be changed to "item". Dialogues mentioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and reference to Lok Sabha were also asked to be removed completely.

"There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated," Alia Bhatt had said about the changes.