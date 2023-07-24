The CBFC has hit hard on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Several changes have been made in the Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer that has brought back Karan Johar on the director's chair.

The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. One of the biggest releases of the year, the film has received some big changes by the Central Board of Film Certification.

As per reports, a cussword has been replaced with "Behen di". The mention of "Old Monk" has now been changed to "Bold Monk". Mention of word "Br*" has now been changed to "item". Dialogues mentioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and reference to Lok Sabha has also been removed completely.

In addition to this, a lingerie scene has been completely wiped off as the CBFC reportedly felt the scene showed women in a "degrading" manner. Changes have been made to a scene that had reference to Rabindranath Tagore as well, reports Bollywood Hungama. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been going all out to promote the film.

The songs and the trailer of the film has already created massive fan frenzy and with just a few days left for the release, the excitement is at an all-time high among the audience.