Oppenheimer might have opened to terrific reviews but has also landed in trouble as soon as it released. One of the scenes in Oppenheimer shows Cillian Murphy reciting Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate with Florence Pugh. The scene has created massive uproar on social media against the film and also against the CBFC members having certified it.

Anurag Thakur takes matters into his own hand

Uday Mahurkar, the founder of Save Culture Save India, had also urged I&B minister, Anurag Thakur of taking urgent action against the matter. And, the latest we hear is that the minister has held CBFC members present in the certification and screening of the film accountable. He has also reportedly accused them of failing to do their duty and a stern action might be waiting for them.

Action action CBFC members

In addition to this, Thakur has also directed the makers to immediately delete the scene without any delay. "I&B minister @ianuragthakur takes an uncompromising stance, demanding absolute accountability from CBFC! In a major development, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken serious action against the objectionable scene in the movie #Oppenheimer," a tweet by News Arena read.

Scene to be deleted

"The minister has unequivocally instructed the film's makers to delete the scene without delay, while stern action awaits all CBFC members involved in the film's screening. The members of CBFC had "failed in their duty" to protect the interests of the public, and that they would be "held accountable" for their actions," it went on to add. The film is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer who was the mastermind behind the first atomic bomb in the world.