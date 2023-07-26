Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is just two days away from release. The film marks the comeback of Karan Johar donning the director's hat after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On Tuesday night, makers hosted a special screening for Bollywood actors where who's who from the industry put their fashion foot forward and attended the screening.

Ranveer Singh came sans Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in Team Rani embossed outfits. Jaya Bachchan attended a special screening with Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Every celeb at the paparazzi smiled and waved at the photog during photo-ops. However, it was Jaya Bachchan who got angry at the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan looked elegant and graceful in a red outfit as she arrived with her son Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. As she entered the venue, she stopped for a while for Shweta and Abhishek to accompany her. Papraazi called out her name to click her picture.

Her gesture did not go down well with Jaya Bachchan. Jaya lost her calm and angrily asked the paparazzi, "I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo (Don't scream, talk softly)."

Meanwhile, Abhishek shook hands with the paparazzi and smiled at them as he entered the venue.

Netizens didn't like the way she behaved with the paparazzi and slammed her for her rudeness.

A user said, "Whenever she arrives, paps should simply turn their backs ... Literally."

Another said, "She's so rude every time to the paps and media."

The third one said, "She is behaving like a school principal".

The fourth one said, "That's what we love Rekha. No arrogance, no attitude

Celebs at screenings

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Chunky Panday among others attended the screening.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and are all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Songs released so far

Recently the makers unveiled the songs 'What Jhumka' and 'Tum Kya Mile', 'Ve Kamleya' and 'Dhindora Baje Re' and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.