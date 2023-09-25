Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has finally landed on OTT. The film that marked Karan Johar's return to direction, received thunderous numerous at the box office. The film also received thumbs up from the audience and wowed the critics. The Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer is now available to be watched on streaming platform.

Now on OTT

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is now available for OTT watching. The film can be watched for free on streaming giant – Amazon Prime. While the film was available to be rented on Amazon, it has now become free for viewers. What's more, the film also has undeleted scenes which were deleted from the theatre print.

The kiss between Dharmendra - Shabana

Apart from Ranveer and Alia's chemistry, another highlight of the film was the kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra's kiss and said that she loves it how the veteran actor is enjoying the adulation his role has received.

"I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it," she told Zoom. "Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani videos dekhenge aur poochenge 'Mai kaisa lag raha hoon? (He keeps checking his old videos at home and asks how is he looking)," she added.

Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, said that Javed Akhtar wasn't bothered by the kiss but by her rowdy behaviour while watching the film. "Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, 'I don't know this woman sitting next to me.' I went insane with excitement," Shabana Azmi told a website.