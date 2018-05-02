Rocking Star Yash is not contesting the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections but will be supporting his friends. Indeed, he is not seeking votes for one particular party, rather for contestants from all the leading parties like Congress, BJP and JD(S),

He will first campaign for JD(S) candidate SR Mahesh, who is contesting from KR Nagara assembly constituency. The actor will perform pooja at Arakeshwara temple before going to public asking them to vote for his friend.

Yash will be visiting about 20 places during his visit to the KR Nagara on Wednesday, May 2. At 6 pm, Yash will be seeking votes for BJP's Ram Das who is contesting from Krishnaraja constituency.

Apart from these two candidates, Yash will be putting his weight behind Congress candidate MB Patil from Babaleshwar assembly constituency and Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad constituency. Also, he will be extending his support to CM Udasi from Anekal constituency and M Sathish Reddy from Bommanahalli constituency.

Before starting the campaign where Yash said that he is not interested to foray into politics. The actor has stated that he wants to contribute to the society through his Yashomarga, a foundation created by the actor to do his bit to the public.

Yash is one of the top actors, who commands a huge fan following. His appeal among youths is high and has the ability to influence young voters, say political pundits.

On the professional front, Yash has been working on his much-delayed KGF, which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame. The mega-budget flick, which will release simultaneously in other languages, will hit the screens in August.